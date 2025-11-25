Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) President Amir Heshmatpour Purchases 6,000 Shares

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) President Amir Heshmatpour bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 2,992,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,477,920. This represents a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neonc Technologies Stock Up 24.9%

NTHI opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Neonc Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Neonc Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonc Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neonc Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,279,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Neonc Technologies by 424.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 950,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 769,163 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neonc Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in Neonc Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

About Neonc Technologies

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

