Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of GEN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.