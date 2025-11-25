SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 196,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 491.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price target on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a P/E ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.73 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. QuinStreet has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.