Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 8,821 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 272,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 174,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 67.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 86,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,299.75. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,873,252 shares of company stock worth $14,031,177. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

