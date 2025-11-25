SG Americas Securities LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

TMP opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $981.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.36 per share, with a total value of $100,010.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,531.96. The trade was a 16.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.