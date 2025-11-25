Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,173 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $48,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -951.01 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. Analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $194,455.69. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 484,603 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,479.97. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $36,328.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,410. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 67,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,097 and have sold 3,700 shares valued at $167,859. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

