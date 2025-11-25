Braze, Inc. $BRZE Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $50,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Braze by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Braze by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Braze by 296.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braze by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $711,234.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 694,746 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,033.44. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $97,076.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,743.68. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,827 shares of company stock worth $1,962,397. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRZE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

