SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after buying an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $91.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

