Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 140.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,750 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 2.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.93% of Illumina worth $136,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 604.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,936.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

