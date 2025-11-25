SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 20,605 Shares of ProAssurance Corporation $PRA

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 50.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.02 million during the quarter. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. Wall Street Zen upgraded ProAssurance to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

