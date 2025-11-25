MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of MetLife worth $41,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $312,946,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $178,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 85.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,270,000 after purchasing an additional 607,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2%

MET stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

