Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Stock Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

