PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,517 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $18,418,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,913,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 609,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

