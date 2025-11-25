ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Altice USA by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 644,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $841.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $2.50 price target on Altice USA in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

