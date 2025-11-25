Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Amundi boosted its stake in Grab by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 2,679,277 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Grab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,190,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,586,000 after acquiring an additional 437,197 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Grab by 559.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Grab Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

