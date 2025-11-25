Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Michael Hurlston Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,071.37. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $2,882,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 292,646 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 209.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after acquiring an additional 690,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

