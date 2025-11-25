Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 17.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 235,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,992. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,562.20. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

