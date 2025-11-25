PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,403 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. $AI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 143.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 471,521 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in C3.ai by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,157,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3,935.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 568,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 554,406 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,481.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 470,422 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,206,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $796,508.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,526.46. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 543,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $8,286,079.44. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,437,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,902,531.76. This trade represents a 27.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,318,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,674,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk lowered C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.96.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.