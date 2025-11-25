Columbia Bank Purchases 288 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Columbia Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,794,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,356,000 after purchasing an additional 444,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,131,936,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,434,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,839,000 after buying an additional 310,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

