DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,398 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.