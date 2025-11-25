Columbia Bank Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Columbia Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Columbia Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Columbia Bank owned 0.10% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

