Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 348,379 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Republic Services worth $401,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.