Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 75,291 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,291 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Fairfield University increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 474,631 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 397,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 419,282 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

