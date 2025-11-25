Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
