Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.