U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $14.69. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 27,926 shares changing hands.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Stock Up 0.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.
