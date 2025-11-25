Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $14.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $672.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $705.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $672.46 and its 200-day moving average is $640.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

