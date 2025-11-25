MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.38 and traded as high as C$34.98. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 146,911 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.10 to C$31.70 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$27.93.
MAG Silver Trading Up 2.9%
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).
