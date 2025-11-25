National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and traded as high as $116.17. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $116.17, with a volume of 62,684 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTIOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.8531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

