Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,164 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

