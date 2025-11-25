iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and traded as low as $25.4820. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 130,335 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $739.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,604,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

