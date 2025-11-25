Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Financial Analysis

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobileye Global and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 2 9 11 0 2.41 Hesai Group 0 1 5 2 3.13

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.34%. Hesai Group has a consensus target price of $32.26, indicating a potential upside of 77.06%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 5.53 -$3.09 billion ($0.42) -26.71 Hesai Group $284.57 million 8.40 -$14.02 million $0.42 43.38

This table compares Mobileye Global and Hesai Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hesai Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -17.34% 0.68% 0.66% Hesai Group 15.70% 8.04% 5.94%

Volatility and Risk

Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hesai Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Mobileye Global on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

