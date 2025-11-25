Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 3.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

