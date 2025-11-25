Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

