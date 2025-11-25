Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 7,170 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

