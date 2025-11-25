Columbia Bank Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Columbia Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.1% of Columbia Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock opened at $841.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $869.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $775.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

