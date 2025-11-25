Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

