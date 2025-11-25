Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 183,681 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,681 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Baker Hughes worth $285,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Melius assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zephirin Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

