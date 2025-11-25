Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 33.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 365,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 45.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.6%

AVY stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

