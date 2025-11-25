Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,197 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Omnicom Group worth $324,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,811,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,993,000 after buying an additional 344,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,869,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 117.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 762,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

