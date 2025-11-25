Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Trimmed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $489.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.