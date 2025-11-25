Cynosure Group LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lantheus by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 46.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.2%

LNTH stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.