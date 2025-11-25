iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and traded as high as $66.01. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 215,419 shares.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $520.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,625,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

