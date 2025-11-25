Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.71 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.65.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $275.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $290.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.08 and its 200 day moving average is $272.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

