Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,242 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $568.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 473 shares in the company, valued at $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.