Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Corteva worth $373,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

