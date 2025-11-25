Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC lessened its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,100 shares during the quarter. Akero Therapeutics comprises about 7.3% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 0.31% of Akero Therapeutics worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 302.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $552,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 167,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,381,867.08. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 659 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $28,350.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,463.58. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,989. 7.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AKRO opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of -0.35. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.