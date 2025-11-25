Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $4,537,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

