Columbia Bank Has $1.98 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Columbia Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,118.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,502 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 486.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. FreeGulliver LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

