Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Purchased by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $177,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $112,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.10, a PEG ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This trade represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,496,398 shares of company stock valued at $252,332,032. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.