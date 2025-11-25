Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $55,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Golar LNG by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

